Garmin Enduro 2 Watch
Perhaps the most technologically advanced watch in the world, the newly launched Enduro 2 has a bevy of features that make it a worthwhile acquisition, even at the steep price tag. The new Enduro comes with a solar-charged battery, adding up to 12 days of battery life to the standard 34-day life in smartwatch mode and 150 hours in GPS more to track your longest ultra and big days out in the mountains.
The body of the watch is built for the extremes, with a rugged yet lightweight design and a comfortable band. And the watch now comes with a touchscreen paired with traditional button controls that will work in any environment. Other features and metrics include a VO2 max measurement, a grade-adjusted effort and pace, race predictor, heat and altitude acclimation tools, an automatic rest timer and rest time advisor, workout suggestions and specifically tools for all kinds of activities like ultra running, backcountry skiing, surfing, and mountain biking.
It also comes with a flashlight, a variety of maps, hydration tracking, bluetooth notifications, built in music, and contactless payments, and much more.—Andy Cochrane, Men’s Journal contributor
[$1,099; garmin.com]
