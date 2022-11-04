Garmin Epix 2 GET IT

Watches can be polished and rugged, or at least one watch can be both–the Garmin Epix 2 is. As the world’s first premium outdoor watch that features an AMOLED display, the Epix 2 makes life easier, especially with navigation.

It might be best to start off with what features the Epix 2 has that most of us Garmin users have come to expect. The Epix 2 comes in a 47mm face (a standard size, same as the Fenix 7, except the Fenix also comes in two other sizes, 42 and 51.) The Epix 2 comes in two options, steel and titanium with a sapphire crystal screen. The titanium version comes in two colorways (black bezel and band or silver bezel with a white band.)

For this review we will cover the titanium sapphire version. What stands out, literally and figuratively, is the screen. It is the most vivid screen of any true sports watch we’ve ever seen. Equipped with both a five-button control system and touchscreen (that can be disabled), this dual feature gives the Epix 2 a smartwatch vibe with that trusty, tactile sport watch feel.

The Epix 2 comes with 32 GB storage and can do most of the “smartwatch-y” things like store music, easy payment, connect with your phone (Android and Apple), and apps via the Garmin Express App. But where the Epix 2 shines is where Garmin shines —maps, navigation, training tools, wellness and activity tracking/metrics in fringe sports like climbing, surfing, mountain biking and more. Garmin’s multiband GPS coverage for tracking and mapping is extensive. It takes a bit of practice to really understand and proficiently use Garmins navigational features, but when coupled with the Epix 2’s super bright screen, it makes a substantial upgrade that elevates the already excellent system.

The trade off for the screen is battery life, however, the Epix 2 just takes a bit more management than other watches like the Fenix 7 Solar, and compared to other pure “smartwatches” the Epix 2 still has a very long life and can last around 48 hours on GPS-only mode. Again, unless you are doing your activity for over 48 hours straight, a little management can make that charge last longer.

There are much more detailed features like HRV (Heart Rate Variability) stats and VO2 max that can give the user training feedback and analyst that can help enhance performance. When used to its full potential, the Epix 2 is really a watch for athletes. But for the rest of us mortals, or leisure athletes, Epix 2 lets us go on an adventure, and get home in time for supper, even if we forget our glasses.—Kate Erwin, Men’s Journal contributor

[$999.99; garmin.com]

