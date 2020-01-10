Garrett Leight Kinney Sunglasses GET IT

Take a look at recent award shows and you’ll probably see your favorite celebrities rocking a pair of Garrett Leight sunglasses. The good news: You can own a pair, too. My go-to shades right now are the brand’s Kinneys in Champagne—acetate frames keep your eyes safe with polarized lenses. Wear ’em to work, wear them around the fire after hitting the slopes. Sunglasses don’t get much cooler than these (or these). — John Lonsdale, Deputy Digital Editor

[$420; garrettleight.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!