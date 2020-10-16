Gerber Armbar Cork GET IT

When it comes to multitools, there are several that boast the most features (many of which you’ll never use), and others that tout compact, portable design (in which you may find yourself without the perfect tool for the job). However, when it comes to having the perfect amount of both, we think the Gerber Armbar Cork hits the nail on the head. (Spoiler alert: One of those tools is a sturdy wine bottle opener.)

Featuring eight tools in all, that include scissors, a hammer, 2.5-inch fine edge blade, pry bar, bottle opener, can opener, and yes, a wine opener, this small-but-mighty tool is the perfect thing to take on any camping trip or outdoor picnic. It’s only 3.6-inches long and weighs in at just over 3 ounces.

This thing is seriously compact, yet capable for most outdoor situations. For the casual outdoor enthusiast, this is the ultimate little piece of gear that should always be in your adventure kit.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$39; gerbergear.com]

