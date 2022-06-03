Gerber Bushcraft Axe GET IT

Often the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Gerber gear is a well-engineered knife or multi-tool. That’s why we were excited to try their new Bushcraft Axe.

One of the most essential tools you can bring into the wild is a trusty axe to build shelter, split wood, clear a path or start a fire. This axe can tackle all four of those and then some. The Bushcraft Axe has a forged single piece axe head for splitting, a hammerhead on the flip side for striking stakes in and weighs a solid 4.5 pounds. This axe also has a very unique feature: a waterproof retractable compartment located in the shaft that allows you to store paracord and a small lighter or flint so you always have what you need to start a fire. The Internal compartment slides out with ease and locks back very firmly, so you don’t feel any moving parts while swinging.

The handle is made of fiberglass-reinforced polymer which is stronger and lasts longer than traditional wood. The axe itself is very well balanced and has flared cheeks on the blade making it easier and more efficient when it comes to splitting wood. All in all, the Bushcraft Axe is a great all-in-one tool you can bring camping while covering all your bases.—Peter Matlashewski , Men’s Journal contributor

[$90; gerbergear.com]

