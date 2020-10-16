Gerber Center-Drive Plus Mutlitool GET IT

There are no shortage of capable multitools on the market these days. So when one stands apart from the rest, we take note, and try to get our hands on it. This was the case when we caught wind of the Gerber Center-Drive Plus. The specs on paper alone were enough to pique our interest. Let’s take a look. Its thoughtful one-thumb opening design is ergonomic, fluid, functional, and ultra-durable. The innovative center-axis driver folds open to function like a legit screwdriver, with some of the best feel and torque we’ve ever gotten out of a multitool. This thing is built like a tank, and every tool it features feels like a full-size tool from your toolbox. This was a very impressive thing to accomplish in such a small package. The spring-loaded scissors cut through everything we threw at it (e.g. cardboard, thin plastics, paracord, etc), and the serrated blade is as capable as any we’ve ever tested. It comes with a high-quality leather sheath, as well as magnetic flathead and Phillips bits for optimal versatility. If you’re looking for the next multitool that’ll handle any job, the Center-Drive Plus is certainly worth a look. It’s unlike any tool we’ve tried—in a very impressive way.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$125; gerbergear.com]

