Gerber Savvy knife

The Savvy Knife is Gerber’s latest addition from the American Custom Shop which means another premium American-made product. This pocketknife comes equipped with a 20CV blade, which is one of the highest quality steels you can find in a knife especially for edge retention.

When you hold this knife, you can tell it’s made with meticulous attention to detail and excellent craftsmanship because nothing wiggles or moves. You can deploy this ambidextrous knife with one hand as the blade slides effortlessly into its open locked-position. The anti-rotation bronze washers are custom designed to give the knife that effortless feel while keeping everything ultra-snug and solid. The Savvy is simple, effective and elegant.

You can also fully customize the materials, colors, and blade shapes. There is also an option to input your own design, initials, or signature on it to make it truly one-of-a-kind. As long as you don’t lose it, this knife has the potential of being a multigenerational knife.—Peter Matlashewski, Men’s Journal contributor

[$250; gerbergear.com]

