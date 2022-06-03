Gerber Stake Out GET IT

The new Gerber Stake Out multi-tool is built and designed for the modern-day camper. Any task you need to do at the campsite can pretty much be done with this small compact tool. From cutting branches with a saw to prepping your food with the knife or even putting up your tent with the unique stake puller handle which helps tighten ropes and make for an easier pack up. This compact light weight multi-tool weighs in at 3.3 ounces and measures only 4.5 inches in length which makes it a no-brainer for bringing it everywhere.

Other features include spring loaded scissors, tweezers, bottle opener, Awl, ruler, match strike/file and a carabiner so you can hang it off your pack for quick access. I especially liked how robust the blade is with a sturdy double bevel and locking mechanism, so you never have to worry about it closing unintentionally. Overall, this is a really fun camping tool that can handle a whole lot of camping to-do’s.—Peter Matlashewski , Men’s Journal contributor

[$55; gerbergear.com]

