Ghurka Cavalier II No. 97 GET IT

If you care just as much about style as you do function when it comes to your travel kit, then you certainly already know all about Ghurka. These handcrafted, heirloom-quality leather goods are made by artisans in Norwalk, CT using only the finest materials—the exact same way they’ve been operating since 1975.

Any Ghurka product you get your hands on is awe-inspiring. Trust us. And our new favorite long-weekend companion is the Ghurka Cavalier II No. 97. This bag is like a piece of artwork that you carry along with you on your journeys—and not only in a fully aesthetic way, but in a utilitarian and functional way, as well.

We’ be selling this bag short if we only touted its handsome and sophisticated craftsmanship. This mid-size bag is perfectly weighted with cotton twill lining, a 12-inch interior zipper pocket, an adjustable (and detachable) shoulder strap, as well as ultra-ergonomic and comfy dual top handles for solid and simple transport from plane-to-terminal, car-to-hotel, and especially airport bar-to-airport boarding. It’s the perfect size for carry-on—as it fits several pieces of clothing, jackets, a pair of shoes, even a tablet or laptop,— and it stuffs nicely overheard for no worries if you happen to be the last group to board a plane.

This is a piece of luggage you’ll want to flaunt. It’ll turn heads at any street corner, it’ll last you a lifetime, and it’ll only look better with age. We’ve had ours for a few months, but the patina it’s already developing from the stories of adventures with our family, is one that’ll only get better as the years progress.

While everything about this bag is very simple and minimalist, we think that’s precisely the mantra that this legacy brand holds dear to its heart. If you’ve never had a Ghurka product in-hand, then we highly recommend you make it point to see for yourself why these leather goods are the epitome of what it means to be artisanal. They are that impressive. And while they offer many other variations of their tried-and-true designs (e.g the Cavalier III No. 98, pictured at the top of this story), you can dive in at whatever price point you wish. But take our word for it: Once you go Ghurka, you’re gonna be hooked… but you’ll never regret a thing. Anything you buy from Ghurka you’ll surely pass onto your kids… and then their kids.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$1495; ghurka.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!