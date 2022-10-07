Gill Fishing Meridian-X Jacket GET IT

It’s always pretty interesting when a company with tons of experience in one sport brings their knowledge and technology to a new game. Gill Fishing has deep roots in marine apparel to the tune of 45 years on the water, and they’ve recently launched a fishing line that could bring new comfort for those snotty, frigid days on the water.

The Meridian-X almost borrows a style and fit from your favorite ski or snowboard gear. It checks off the primary box in that it will keep you dry. They have innovated their own 2-layer material called XPLORE, that is waterproof and comfortable. And unlike some traditional foul-weather gear, it’s also breathable. The differentiator here is highlighted in the Vortex Hood, designed to keep the hood in place when traveling at high speeds. In cooler weather, this is where you really need the hood–when motoring out to your fishing grounds or chasing down a bait ball.

The hood features three channels and air vents that allow air to flow over, through and around it, keeping the hood on and head covered. Combined with the high cut, thermal collar and cushioned face guard (no friction or pulling on facial hair), it’s going to insulate when you’re running wide open but is easy to adjust when you get on top of the bite. Even when the hood is down, you face and ears are protected. Staying warm means staying dry on the water. This piece is warm but light and meant to be layered depending on the day’s conditions.

The waterproofing details are well designed. Sleeve cuffs are adjustable with Velcro–both the outer and inner PU gusset. The YKK front zip has an additional Velcro Aqua Guard. The inner waist hem has an adjustable cord. Multiple protected pockets keep your handhelds dry. The outer fabric features what they call XPEL, a plant-based water and stain repellent finish that makes blood and bait easy to clean off. Overall, the piece is much more fitted than the old standard, boxy foul weather gear–something new worth checking out.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$375; gillfishing.com]

