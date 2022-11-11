Gill Meridian X-bib GET IT

As the days get shorter and the temperature keeps dropping, wearing the right equipment becomes more and more important when getting out on the water. The new Meridian X-bib pant from Gill is one of those pieces of gear that can make cold days that much more enjoyable and your fishing buddies even more jealous.

This model comes in eight different sizes to fit any angler and comes equipped with a two-layer construction with fully taped seams to keep you dry but not feel stuffy. The fabric feels very rugged and comes with a stain repellent finish so if you get a little dirty out there you can easily clean it off. The Meridian X-bibs come with all your standard adjustments to ensure maximum comfort like adjustable ankle closures that run up the entire leg-side, velcro shoulder adjustments and a loose enough fit to not feel restricted in movement.

I personally loved the fuzzy hand warming pockets you can find right on your chest which is really nice for when you’re travelling from point A to B. Bottom line if you’re looking to keep fishing through these colder months these bib pants can keep up with you and then some.—Peter Matlashewski, Men’s Journal contributor

[$325; gillmarine.com]

