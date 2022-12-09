Gill Side Zip PFD GET IT

There are certain pieces of gear that you really never want to actually test. A good personal floatation device is one of them. But when things go wrong, you want to know that they work. Gill is a brand that comes from the sailing world, so as they venture into boating and fishing, they are making gear that you can move in, as opposed to a cumbersome life jacket. You could easily fish or captain your craft in this, should you encounter sporty conditions.

This Side Zip is comfortable and most importantly very adjustable, so it can fit a wide range of folks onboard your craft. And obviously, it’s USCG approved (UL1123 Type III if you want to get technical.) It’s also bright orange, so you can be found in the soup. The straps are all adjustable by ladder lock, both the shoulders and one at the hip. On the chest is a zippered pocket that would fit a phone or an EPIRB. Just a good item to have around when it’s needed.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$130; gillmarine.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!