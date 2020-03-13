Glerups Get It

For city dwellers, we are trodding the floorboards of our apartments pretty heavily these days. I’m softening the blow wearing Glerups, made from sustainable wool from New Zealand. They’re uber-comfortable since they adjust to your foot shape, regulate temperature, come in several styles, and have either a leather or rubber sole (mine are the latter). Now’s the time for creature comforts, and also supporting socially responsible businesses—Glerups checks all the boxes. — Marjorie Korn, Senior Editor

[$95 to $155; glerups.com]

