GMC Sierra MultiPro Tailgate

Pick-up owners have long clamored for easier access to the truck’s bed. And for many, hopping up into, and getting down out of, the bed of a pick-up is a dicey proposition every time. The MultiPro tailgate lets you grab your gear without throwing out your back. And if you do need to get up there, the Multi-Pro eliminates all that awkward clambering. It’s as simple as climbing a stair.

The MultiPro is several tailgates in one clever unit. The main tailgate folds down just like the tailgate on any pickup; it’s actuated with the key fob, from the cab, or with a traditional door lever. Incorporated within that tailgate is a smaller, hinged fold-down section. At the touch of a button, it unfurls all the way down to create an entry step into the bed—and uncover a killer 100-watt Kicker audio system that’s designed for tailgate parties and beach bonfires. Or, you can fold it halfway down and pop the step up, to provide a bed extender with a vertical barrier; it’s perfect for hauling extra-long gear like surfboards, motorcycles, and lumber. Lastly, the inner section of the gate can be folded back up into the bed, giving you deeper access to your tools, gear, or luggage that’s stowed back there. Genius.

Some innovations are so blindingly obvious, so undeniably brilliant, you wonder how you ever got along without them in the first place. The GMC MultiPro tailgate qualifies. It’s available only on the SLT and Denali trims of the Sierra pick-up. For now.—Jon Langston, Commerce, Editor

[prices vary; gmc.com]

