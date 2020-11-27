Gobi Tread Heated Sox GET IT

Finally, a way to keep the piggies warm. Your outdoor pursuits don’t end when the last of the leaves fall. You’re not sitting home watching Hallmark movies until spring.

Winter generally means less crowded outdoor spaces and more layers, though keeping your feet warm has always been a challenge. But Gobi has changed all that with the Tread Heated Sock, battery powered socks that you charge and then get hours of warmth (12 hours on the low heat setting, 4 hours on high.)

The battery sits high on the calf, which should be above most boots and the heat gets focused into specific zones that tend to get cold. There are three heat settings and a remote control, should you really want to get technical in adjusting the settings. Ideal for outdoor work, hiking, camping, fishing, and certain snow sports, they are 100-percent cotton and machine washable with a one-year warranty.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal Contributor

[$179; gobiheat.com]

