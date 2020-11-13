Gola Zero Yeti 1500X Portable Power Station GET IT

Power is everything. Without it, your whole world kinda shuts down. Productivity and connectivity fly out the door, and you’re simply left twiddling your thumbs. This is why we always like to stay prepared with power sources that certainly will not fall short. And an impeccable example of this is the Goal Zero Yeti 1500X Portable Power Station. (This is thing is so badass.)

As the trusted brand’s best-selling large power station, this thing packs so much capability into a relatively compact package. Their new 2000W AC inverter allows the 1500X to run anything you would be able to run from a normal wall outlet. At its core, it boasts an ultra-powerful lithium-ion battery that can handle everything from power tools, camp gadgets, lighting systems, and all types of home appliances (even a full-size refrigerator, if need be). It has seven different port options including fast-charging 60W USB-C power delivery, multiple USB-A ports, regulated 12V, and two 120V AC ports. For whatever output you need, this thing can tackle the job.

You can even control and monitor your 1500X right from your smartphone with the Yeti App 3.0, making this one of the most sophisticated portable power stations we’ve ever gotten our hands on. Also, with the option to charge via solar panels, this thing can truly do any job from anywhere. You can charge up from the wall at home, then keep this badboy juiced all trip long using only the power from the sun. It doesn’t get more versatile than this.

Whether you’re constantly exploring off the grid, running a base camp, operating power tools outdoors, recreating at the campsite, or even just staying prepped for natural disasters and power outages, this power station should be in your kit. It’ll serve you well when you simply cannot compromise on reliability.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$1999.95; goalzero.com]

