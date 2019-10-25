GoPro HERO7 Black Camera GET IT

Rappelling off the side of a platform and straight into a waterfall isn’t something I get the chance to do all the time. That’s why I was happy to have a GoPro attached to my helmet (and a secure harness) during a recent canyoning adventure in Costa Rica to remember the moment. With the HERO7 Black action cam, all you have to do is press the record button, hang tight to hear a beep, and go. (Just be sure to practice a couple times before doing the thing you want to get on camera.) It’s rugged, too, so you can leave your phone at home and still get the footage you want: Thanks to a water-resistant housing, my GoPro kept recording and stayed secure all the way down without any damage, even when fully submerged. Once you’re done, it’s easier than ever to share clips to your phone so long as you have the GoPro app and a WiFi or Bluetooth connection. GoPro’s rolled out newer models recently, but this version can still capture it all, whether you’re on a paddleboard and want to snap a few photos or a slow-motion shot just as the sun’s setting over the water. — John Lonsdale, Deputy Digital Editor

[$330; gopro.com]

