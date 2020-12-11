GoPro Max GET IT

GoPro somehow made an even more insane 360-degree camera, adding the ability to decelerate 3K video to syrupy slow-mo during a normal-speed sequence. Since it shoots in 360, you can also change angles during the edit, back and forth from selfie to POV, or just shoot like a traditional action cam using only the front-facing lens. Controls are easy, via touchscreen as well as voice prompts. Just don’t get too pummeled in the surf: This GoPro’s only waterproof to 15 feet.—Michael Frank, Men’s Journal Contributor

[$500; gopro.com]

