Gordini Cache Gauntlet Gloves

It’s mid-winter and frigid temperatures and snow are sweeping many parts of the country right now. This calls for some serious winter gear to get you through the harsh weather without having to compromise your outdoor activities. And when it comes to a solid pair of winter gloves, the fine crew at Gordini has introduced one of the finest pairs we’ve ever slipped onto our hands with their Cache Gauntlet Gloves. These puppies are so warm and comfy—we didn’t suffer at all from numb fingertips nor cumbersome dexterity during a recent local mountain trip with the kids.

They’re breathable while still upholding maximum durability, and water-resistant CLUTCH synthetic leather fingers made it ever-so pleasant to nab the pieces of snow gear we hauled along, as well as keeping a firm grip on the kiddos and their tiny gear and accessories. They boast Primaloft insulation, moisture-wicking lining, and Aquabloc waterproof/windproof insert. These gloves are the do-it-all piece of gear you need to have in your winter kit for everything from snow days with the family to hardcore backcountry touring with the pros.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$89.95; gordini.com]

