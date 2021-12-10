Gordini Ember Gloves GET IT

It’s officially glove season. Whether you’re heading to the grocery store, the park with the dog, the mountains with the family, or backcountry for some camping, gloves are an integral part of your wardrobe this time of year. And when you don’t necessarily need heavy duty or fully waterproof performance, the Gordini Ember Gloves are just the ticket.

Like a high-quality down jacket for your hands, the Ember Gloves are built for a variety of scenarios. They feature a synthetic Primaloft insulation with a synthetic water-resistant CLUTCH leather palm, and the stretch cuff is one of the easiest and most comfortable cuffs we’ve ever slipped on our hands. These gloves will be your new go-to handwear whenever you leave the house. If you’re handling daily errands, or out in the park throwing a few snowballs, you can’t go wrong with the Ember. They make the perfect budget-friendly holiday gift for that person in your life that already has everything.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$44.99; gordini.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!