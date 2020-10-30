Graphene-X Alpha Series 3L Jacket GET IT

Are you looking for a versatile, capable, stylish jacket to take you into wintertime? Well, after testing out several of the latest and greatest on the market, we have to say that the Graphene-X Alpha Series 3L Jacket is as good as it gets. When lightweight needs to be paired with versatility, this thing simply keeps you warm when the temps dip, and then breathes when you get active and your body heat rises. Graphene really is the genius material that makes this one of the finest outdoor pieces of gear we’ve gotten our hands on in a while.

This material is 100-percent waterproof, so anywhere with any inclement weather is no problem at all. It packs up into a very compact little package, so bringing along on any excursion is a breeze. If you’re headed anywhere outdoors in the foreseeable future, this jacket is precisely what will keep you comfy in the elements, while never weighing you down.

Not to mention that with such thoughtful design, this jacket simply looks so handsome. It feels like a rain jacket meets a Batman suit. You can take this thing on the PCT or you can take it to Happy Hour… it’ll turn head’s no doubt. We couldn’t find one thing we disliked about this jacket. After all, it’s “wearable science” as the brand states, and we’d stand behind that claim.

Bonus: Graphene has antimicrobial properties, which hinder bacteria’s ability to grow… it even can inhibit mosquito’s communication signals. Just sayin’.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$349; graphene-x.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!