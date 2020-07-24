Grayl GeoPress Water Purifier GET IT

Staying hydrated in the summer heat is something that everybody should take seriously while getting outdoors this season. And when you’re heading far of the beaten path, lugging large amounts of water can be a huge burden on your pack weight. This is where a high-quality water purification tool comes in clutch. And one of the best we’ve ever tried is the Grayl GeoPress. It produces 24 ounces of safe drinkable water from anywhere in only 8 seconds—which the brand states is unrivaled speed. It weighs in at only 16 ounces (empty) so it’s the perfect grab-and-go solution for any outdoor adventure.

Its ease-of-use is second to none, and it simply does its one job exceptionally well. The applications of this purifier go well beyond the trail, too. Use this at park water fountains, hotel sinks, side-yard water spigots, as well as any lake or river. This filter protects users from viruses, bacteria, protozoan cysts, pesticides, chemicals, heavy metals, and even microplastics. Not to mention that we can attest to the claim that it simply makes water taste better. Its filter catridge lifespan is roughly 350 cycles (65 gallons of water).

If you plan to hit the trail and get after some backcountry excursions this summer, the GeoPress from Grayl is a life saver.

[$89.95; grayl.com]

