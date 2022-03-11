Gregory Focal 58 Backpack GET IT

The Gregory Focal 58 is a practical pack with midsized dimensions that simply fits the bill for most backpackers. Needless to say, shoppers considering this general-purpose category of backpack face an overwhelming array of choice. For me, what sets the Gregory Focal 58 apart is its super comfortable suspension system that keeps a laden pack away from your back to minimize clamminess. To achieve this sweat-free comfort, Gregory’s FreeFloat Suspension system pairs a rigid back sheet with a coarse mesh panel that’s suspended from your back with light (and unnoticeable) rods.

The result is incredible breathability–and that’s a good thing! The 58-liter size is ideal for weekend users to long-distance backpackers with ultralight tendencies. Hard-core ultralighters will find plenty of space in the smaller Focal 48. Besides Gregory’s technical prowess, the brand also boasts solid environmental cred, crafting the Focal series with durable, recycled fabrics.—Conor Mihel, Men’s Journal contributor

[$239.95, gregorypacks.com]

