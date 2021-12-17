Gregory Quadro Pro Hardcase GET IT

On a decided tangent from its usual trajectory of manufacturing legendary backpacks, Gregory’s Quadro Pro Hardcore features all of the brand’s careful attention to detail in durable luggage that’s ready for your next trip. Two sizes are available: a 22-inch, 2,746-cubic-inch model that fits carryon specs; and a 30-inch, 5,492-cubic-inch version for checked baggage. Size is the only difference in these adventure-ready travel bags: both feature tough polycarbonate shells and a clever, coated interior divider system that keeps your wet and dirty shoes and garments away from clean ones. The rubberized liner can be removed for easy cleaning.

These roller packs take their name from Gregory’s proprietary spherical wheels that roll far smoother and handle bumpy ground far better than cheaper travel bags. Other convenient features include a TSA recognized combination zipper lock, a closure that expands by 1.5 inches to handle bulky loads, and a retractable handle. The Quadro Pro will appeal to serious travelers who want protection for their gear and the versatility of multiple packing options. Watch for an updated version of both models to drop in early 2022 with the added benefit of a high-speed USB charging port—at a slightly lower price.—Conor Mihel, Men’s Journal contributor

[$219.95-$269.95; gregorypacks.com]

