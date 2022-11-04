Gregory Rhune 25 Pack GET IT

Looking for ultimate versatility in a day pack? The new Gregory Rhune is the ultimate double-duty pack: It’s a full-featured commuter for cycling to work on the weekdays and equally capable for carrying a lunch, snacks and warm layers on a Saturday hike. The Rhune sports a variety of practical interior pockets to cushion your laptop and keep supplies like earbuds and power cords securely stored.

I love it for for field work: the large pocket holds my binoculars, notebook, and lunch—and my pencil and phone are easily accessible in smaller zippered panels. Most importantly, it features a well-vented (Gregory claims the back panel is comprised of over 90 per cent open air) suspension system to manage sweat on hot and humid days.

Gregory has committed to sustainable design, crafting the Rhune in recycled materials. Twenty-, 22- and 25-liter sizes are available.—Conor Mihell, Men’s Journal contributor

[$109.95-129.95; gregorypacks.com]

