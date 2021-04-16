GUNNAR 6-Siege Ash Edition Blue Light Glasses GET IT

If you’re into gaming or simply spend a lot of time staring at a computer screen, getting a pair of blue light glasses is a wise investment. If you’re not familiar with the technology, blue light glasses block or filter out blue light emitted from digital screens that can cause strain, dry eyes and negatively impact your sleep cycle. To protect your eyes, GUNNAR and Ubisoft recently joined forces to release this high-tech pair of gaming blue light glasses––the 6-Siege Ash Edition.

These are easily one of the most comfortable and functional blue light glasses on the market. Their semi-rimless design looks cool, but more importantly, allows for unobstructed wide format viewing that gamers will certainly appreciate. The comfortable rubber nose pad won’t slip, so you can focus on the game and not fidgeting with your glasses. Another innovative feature is that the lenses will darken you go outside, to block the sun’s harmful UV rays. Last but not least, they come in an extra durable 6-Siege Ash branded case. If you’re looking for an innovative pair of blue light glasses, look no further. –– Jack Haworth, contributing editor

[$100; gunnar.com]

