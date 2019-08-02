Halo Top Pops Get It

It might be that National Ice Cream Day is fast approaching (Sunday, July 21) or that the country is getting a massive heatwave this weekend (90 percent of Americans will face temperatures at or above 90 degrees), but frozen treats are all I can think about. Thankfully, Halo Top’s launched pops that’ll help squander the heat. Featuring some of their most popular pint flavors—mint chip, chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter swirl, strawberry cheesecake—and coming in at 50-60 calories a pop, these are more important on a sweltering summer day than just about anything. Well, except for maybe air conditioning. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[4 boxes for $48; 8 boxes for $68; halotop.com]