Hardy Ultralight X Fly Rod

Looking for quite possibly the best fly rod on the market for high performance situations? Look no further this year than the Hardy Ultralight X. The action of this rod is lightning fast; It blows the traditional Ultralight from Hardy outta the water. The brand states that the high recovery rate of the Ultralight X drives ultra-tight loops, even with large flies. We’d certainly validate that claim. It’s 4-pieces constructed from Sintrix NSX and high modulus carbon fiber, it boasts 11 superb ceramic-lined titanium recoil guides, and its beautiful red metallic color makes this rod one of the best-looking we’ve ever held in our hand.

Choose between 5W-8W line rating, as well as 9’, 9’6”, and 10’ rod length. We paired ours with the Hardy Princess fly reel for a match made in heaven. For anything extreme—weather, distance, or even flies—this rod is precisely the ticket. While the price tag is on the heavier side, once you get this rod in-hand, you’ll understand exactly why. This rod is such a pleasure to fish with, and a stunning example of the craftsmanship that you’d expect from a brand like Hardy.

This rod won’t let you down when it matters most, and it’ll turn heads with every cast. If you’re in the market for what may be the last fly rod you ever buy, you won’t be disappointed with the Ultralight X. We assure you.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[Starting at $950; hardyfishing.com]

