When it comes to saving lives in the water, the Hawaiian Lifeguard Association is one of the finest groups of heroes on the planet. And when it comes to steadfast dedication to the safety of those in the ocean, proper equipment is vital. This is why we couldn’t be more impressed with the Official Hawaiian Lifeguard Association watches.

These watches are built for real-world application in some of the heaviest conditions a watch can be thrown into. The watch is ultra-comfortable on your wrist, while feeling solid and capable for whatever you want to throw at it. They feature a 42mm brushed stainless steel case, screw-down locking crown, they’re 200 meters water resistant, and boast a K1 hardened mineral crystal face. The thick lume hands are Japan Quartz 3 hand/date movement.

This thing is as reliable as the lifeguards that wear them. You won’t be disappointed with this watch as your go-to summertime adventure timepiece. Bonus: You can even purchase three different colored straps (with super easy one-pin changing system) for whatever type of vibe your feeling on any given day at the beach.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$250; hlawatch.com]

