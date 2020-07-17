Hedley & Bennett Alder Modern Apron Get It

If you’re mastering new skills in the kitchen (check out 57 things every man needs to know about cooking), an apron is a must. Oil splatters, marinades splash, mixers go haywire. You want a line of defense between your culinary concoctions and your clothes (lest you enjoy doing laundry). Hedley & Bennett does you one better: Their aprons double as a kitchen assistant. Utility loops keep a towel, spatula, and tongs handy, and large slanted pockets (plus one square on the chest) offer added storage so you can keep need-to-have-close devices on you at all times. We love the Alder Modern Apron for its aesthetics: black and gunmetal gray camo with two-tone straps and matte black hardware. The print quite literally camoflauges stains better than a solid color, and the chino twill is thick and durable. Also check out their Wake Up and Fight Masks; every mask purchased helps Hedley & Bennett donate masks to those in need. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[$85; hedleyandbennett.com]

