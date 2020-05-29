Helinox Royal Box GET IT

It’s that time of year again: The weather is starting to warm up and we just celebrated the unofficial kick-off to summer. This means beach time, trips to the park, or even just a little sunbathing in the backyard. However, as the temps heat up, it’s also important to keep yourself safe from the damaging effects of the sun. This means sunblock, protective clothing, and (most effective) shade. This is where the Helinox Royal Box will come in quite handy this season

Super lightweight and portable—only 27.5”x5” when packed up—this sunshade is so convenient to take with you just about anywhere. It really shines at the beach or the campsite, but also works perfect for sunny front-yard social-distanced visits.

It assembles in minutes, and it boasts 50+ SPF. It’s sleek and attractive, making it a very nice daily addition to any backyard gathering place, and its convenient set-up/take-down design makes its applications outside of the house almost limitless. You can roll up the sides for more ventilation or viewing, and weighing only 4 pounds when set up, this thing can be moved around at the drop of a dime, in order to maximize sun protection.

For all things summertime, this Royal Box from Helinox should be with you at all times.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor



[$199.95; helinox.com]

