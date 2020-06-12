Helinox x Filson Tactical Sunset Chair GET IT

When it comes to being equipped at the campsite, beach, park, or even in the comfort of your own backyard, a solid chair is instrumental. Not only should it be sturdy and supportive, but it also needs to feel nice—and it never hurts if this piece of equipment is portable and compact. This is where we introduce the Helinox x Filson Tactical sunset Chair.

This limited edition chair features a higher back for increased support and longer legs so you actually sit a bit higher off the ground (which are very nice specs for larger people). Available in two iconic Filson colorways—Coyote Tan, and Shrub Camo—this chair is as stylish as it is functional. It packs up into a super-compact little 18-inch-long package, and weighs in at just about 3 lbs. For all of your summertime outdoor adventures, this chair should be in your kit.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$195; helinox.com or filson.com]

