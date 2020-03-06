Hello Activated Charcoal Toothpaste Get It

I’ve had great luck with peroxide-based teeth-whitening kits (the ones from Smile Direct Club and Colgate both earn high marks). But I have to admit that Hello Activated Charcoal Toothpaste, when used twice a day, worked almost as quickly and just as well. It brushed away coffee stains and visibly whitened my teeth within a week or two. It might not get you the gleaming-white grill of a presidential candidate—but it’s easy, affordable, and tastes great. Opt from flavors like matcha green tea, hemp seed oil and mint, dragon fruit, and more. — Jon Langston, Commerce Editor

[from $7; hello-products.com]

