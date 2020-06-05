Helly Hansen Urban Catalina Jacket GET IT

While the weather is beginning to warm up all over the country, there are still those early mornings or late evenings that call for a light jacket. And with these situations in mind, Helly Hansen has produced the Urban Catalina Jacket. Made specifically for early spring and cool summer weather, this jacket is lightweight and breathable enough that it never feels overly stuffy, while still maintaining the perfect level of insulation and warmth that you’d need when the warm day turns to cool night.

Made from waterproof 2-layer HELLY TECH Protection fabric, this jacket has a packable hood, fully taped seams, with zipper-closure hand pockets—it’s built to handle the elements. Not to mention that the Urban Catalina Jacket has a truly classic style that we simply love so much. It’s more than capable of holding up in so many urban social environments (we’re talking bars, restaurants, offices, and walks to the park). This is the perfect spring/summer staple to hang on your coat rack right now.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor



[$160; hellyhansen.com]

