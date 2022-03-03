HEST Foamy Camping Mattress GET IT

One of the worst things that can happen to you while camping is the slow deflation of your air mattress in the middle of the night. The solution? Get the HEST Foamy memory foam camping mattress. This thing is so unbelievably comfortable, that we can’t even think of a reason why we ever wasted our time with the inflatable options.

This mattress rolls up into a very reasonable package, and the comfort factor of this little gem is beyond what we ever thought we could get while sleeping on the ground. Seriously. Made with two layers of enhanced memory foam, the Foamy provides ideal body alignment for the best possible sleep you can get while off the grid. It rolls up into a very compact package for a mattress of this caliber, and there’s no pump or inflation needed at all—which is our favorite part. This is certainly not the backpacker’s mattress, but for car camping, family getaways, and even just afternoon digital-detox visits to the park, this mattress goes with you where you need it to, and pulls its own weight a dozen times over.

If packing space isn’t your biggest concern when it comes to camping, then this is the mattress you need. You can thank us later, after you wake up smiling in your tent.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$299; hest.com]

