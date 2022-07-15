HEX Ranger Sling XL Camera Bag GET IT

Got hordes of camera gear? If you’re anything like us (i.e. a self-procalimed ‘camera nerd’) then you likely have several bags of lenses, camera bodies, lighting, extenders, tripods… the list goes on. And we do like to think that we’ve got a pretty solid handle on our organizational skills, however, our go-to kit is not often as portable as we’d like it to be.

Right now, we depend on our trusty HEX Rory Kramer bag packed to the gills with just about everything we’d need for any type of shoot. But we just got our hands on the latest and greatest product from HEX, just released this week: The Ranger Sling XL. We’ll start by stating that any product from HEX is going to serve you tremendously in the field, but the Ranger Sling XL takes ‘camera nerd’ convenience to a whole new level.

This nifty little pack has countless organizational options, ample space for larger lenses and bodies, and ultra-cushy padding to keep your delicate gear safe. It fits to your body like a traditional slinger bag, but packs as much gear as any larger backpack that we’ve ever used. (It even has a padded laptop compartment that’ll accommodate up to a 13-inch MacBook—pretty damn impressive).

We can fit our Canon 1DX body—with several batteries and charger—70-200mm f/2.8, 24-70mm f/2.8, 15mm fisheye, and our trusty 600EX-RT Speedlight. And we still even have room for our 1.4X extender, all our CF and SD cards, and all our cleaning supplies. This little slinger punches way above its weight class… trust us.

The EVA padded dividers are soft, yet ultra-sturdy, and it features HEX’s signature faux-fur-lined phone pocket for convenient access to your device any time you need it. The back of the pack features a breathable padded airmesh, and the external cinch straps on the bottom are perfect for a small tripod or even a towel or jacket. Not to mention that this whole package is wrapped in water-resistant, ballistic nylon, and even comes equipped with a hideaway rainfly should you encounter inclement weather or find yourself next to an unpredictable body of water.

This is the perfect bag for most outdoor photographic pursuits. We can’t think of a reason why this shouldn’t be your new daily driver.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$149.95; hexbrand.com]

