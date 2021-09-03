High Camp Highball Shaker GET IT

When you need to get your backcountry bartender skills on, a high-quality cocktail shaker is crucial. But not the one you have perched on your bar cart… you need something that’s made for the outdoors. Enter the High Camp Highball Shaker.

This is the off-the-grid, sleep-under-the-stars piece of gear you need for your next outdoor excursion. This little badboy is built from 18/8 double-wall stainless steel, it has a very dependable leak-proof seal, it keeps beverages cold (or hot) for up to 24 hours, and the whole thing is plastic-free. The handsome design is as much an aesthetically nice addition to your kit as it is a functional and rugged new companion for all your end-of-a-long-hike cocktails.

It feels ultra-sturdy in-hand, but won’t weigh you down while you’re in transit with it. You can even get a custom engraving, making it the perfect gift for the camping cocktail enthusiast in your life. After all, who doesn’t love the sweet sensation of sipping on their favorite drink far from the beaten path with good friends?—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$79; highcampflasks.com]

