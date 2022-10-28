High Camp Torch Flask GET IT

Fancy yourself something of a backcountry bartender? I think we can all agree that there’s nothing quite like a sip of your favorite cocktail miles off the beaten path, surrounded by Mother Nature. Whether you prefer a complex libation, a simple drink, or even just a camp cup of your favorite whiskey, there aren’t many better ways to transport your go-to drink off the grid than with the High Camp Torch Flask.

This the most sophisticated flask we’ve ever seen—and the best part, is that it’s built specifically for the outdoors. Its lightweight, packable design is as functional as it is handsome. It feels solid in-hand, yet not-at-all overly cumbersome in your pack. It features a magnetic 3-ounce shot glass that fixes right to the top, as well as a wide bottom-cap that easily (and securely) screws open/closed for easy filling of any beverage of choice—Not to mention its very smooth funnel-free design at the top for spill-proof pours. (BONUS: This flask is designed so well, you can even add ice.)

It’s double-wall insulated to temperature protect your favorite spirits, and it’s built entirely from electropolished 18/8 kitchen grade stainless steel to keep your fine whiskey in proper tact for months (if need be). It comes in four stunning finishes—gunmetal, copper, British racing green, and stainless steel—for whatever your flavor.

If you want top-shelf drinks miles off the grid, then this is the next purchase you need to make for your outdoor kit this season. It also makes the perfect gift for that outdoorsperson in your life that enjoys a good ‘cheers’ at the end of a long day on the trail.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$99; highcampflasks.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!