High Camp Tumbler 2-Pack + Soft Case

Who doesn’t love a good backcountry shot of whiskey? At the end of a long day on the trail, or even just after a good hour or so of setting camp at your local campground, a good “cheers” with your friends and family is always a pleasant experience. But who’s realistically bringing their glassware on the trail? This is where High Camp has delivered possibly the finest little shot glasses we’ve ever tried that are built specifically for the outdoors. Introducing the Tumbler 2-Pack.

Made from premium stainless steel and a laser-smoothed interior, these little whiskey tumblers are such a joy to pull out for a toast with the camp. Their iconic six-shooter design pays homage to the classic American West, and the 11-ounce capacity holds the perfect amount of whatever drink you fancy while hanging out in the Great Outdoors. The double-walled insulation keeps your drink at the perfect temp, and the durable build-quality is sure to hold up for a lifetime. These are the next little piece of gear you need to add to your outdoor kit.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$49; highcampflasks.com]

