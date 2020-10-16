High West X Coalatree Kachula Adventure Blanket Get It

Outdoor picnics—in a park, on the top of a mountain, or in your own backyard—have become an increasingly popular activity in a time when we’re desperate to get outside and enjoy a meal or quality time with loved ones (void of other people). To make that experience more enjoyable, High West (Utah’s first whiskey distillery) and eco apparel brand Coalatree have joined forces to create the Kachula Adventure Blanket, a durable, sustainable outdoor blanket. It’s entirely made of recycled materials and $30 from each blanket sale is donated to bolster conservation efforts of American Prairie Reserve (the largest nature reserve in America). Best of all, you can snap on the provided hood to turn the blanket into a bona fide poncho. The colors and patterns are an ode to the Great American West—and might we say it’s a match made in heaven when paired with High West’s American Prairie Bourbon (portions of these sales are also donated to American Prairie Reserve). — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[$83; highwest.com]

