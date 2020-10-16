Hitchfire Forge 15 Hitch-Mounted Grill GET IT

Even though summertime is slowly coming to an end, grilling season is still very much alive and well. And with many of us sticking to the road during the COVID-19 pandemic, we think your weekend trips to the campsite or road trips across the country most certainly wouldn’t be the same without a good cookout. But lugging a full-size BBQ along the way? Not likely… Until Hitchfire came along. The brand just recently unveiled the Hitchfire Forge 15.

This grill changes the game as to where you ever saw yourself cooking for the whole crew. This 15,000 BTU two-burner grill boasts 355 square inches of grilling space (enough to cook for up to 10 people), and uses 16-ounce propane tanks. However, where this grill truly raises the bar, is that it safely and securely attaches right to the tow hitch on your car—so you not only save on storage space, but you don’t have the smoky smell of last night’s dinner inside your vehicle. It secures in place while you drive, then when it comes time to grill, it simply swings out from your tailgate or truck bed with its pivoting swing arm. You can also easily detach it from your vehicle for use on a table top.

This grill not only packs a major punch in overall grill performance specs, but the portability factor has made this our new favorite go-to piece of gear for most all our outdoor excursions. Not to mention its anti-theft padlock and ultra-durable and secure hood latch, we can’t think of a reason not to bring the Forge 15 along wherever you plan your adventures.

Bonus: As of this writing, in celebration of its recent launch you can pre-order and use code ‘LAUNCH20’ at checkout for 20% off your Forge 15.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$449; hitchfire.com]

