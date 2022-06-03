Hot Bento GET IT

Most of the gear we wind up testing at Mens Journal tends to be for a certain interest demographic. So, any given review is aimed at someone who enjoys, or is at least interested in fishing, entertaining in the backyard, running, playing music, etc. It’s rare that we have a piece of gear that could be an essential for every reader. But the Hot Bento is a great product for anyone who leaves their home. Period.

The best way to describe the Hot Bento is an approximately 9×6 inch lunch box container that is also a heater, warming up its contents, right before you want to eat. You charge the battery (full charge in about 120 minutes) then before you leave home, fill the Hot Bento with your meal. There are three solid snaps that hold the food-safe cover on, with a tight perimeter seal. It fits easily into a backpack, satchel or duffel. Then when you’re hungry, you just push a button that warms the food at 145-165 degrees in about 10-15 minutes. Then you eat. Soup, chili, sandwiches, veggies, lasagna, curries…. Really any type of food that’s ideally served warm. It’s perfect if you’re a food prep type.

Imagine the comfort of being in your vehicle, an airport or out in the woods and enjoying an easy hot meal. The battery is lithium cell ion and the whole thing is water and impact resistant. Considering the costs of eating out, the health factor of having your own dish and the convenience, and this is an ideal little number.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$99.99; hotbento.us]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!