Houdini’s got an admirable mission to omit the use of raw materials in their clothing by 2030. The Swedish brand believes in creating circular products—making apparel with resources we already have, rather than extracting and disposing of new ones. At least 50 percent of this cloud-like parka comprises materials that are either recycled, recyclable, and/or biodegradable to reduce carbon emissions and water usage. Houdini’s riff on the classic parka abstains from goose or duck down. Instead, the Fall in Parka is padded with synthetic Primaloft Silver Insulation Hi-Loft Eco, keeping the jacket light but quizzically toasty. It doesn’t get bogged down in rain or snow, maintaining high performance on the slopes to boot. The soft-to-the-touch polyester membrane on the exterior of the jacket is wind- and waterproof, and the large hood and high collar cloak your head with added warmth. It’s like wearing a sleeping bag. The most stylish damn sleeping bag in existence. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[$700; houdinisportswear.com]

