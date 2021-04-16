Houdini The Shelter Get It

When spring emerges, we want to shed the layers of black puffers and inject some color into our wardrobe. Houdini’s Shelter is the universal shell to end all jackets. It’s been pared down to carry you through seasons and activities. Take it skiing, fly-fishing, running, and kayaking—it performs every time. Its light-yet-durable construction comprises three layers of recycled, eco-friendly polyester that are water- and windproof. The real breakthrough is that it doesn’t skimp on flexibility or breathability. Toss it on in a deluge; the roomy kangaroo pocket protects your phone, and you can cinch the adjustable hood to frame a hat or helmet. There are no zippers—just three buttons to adjust the collar width—to keep this wonder shell ultralight and packable. Go on and spring for the Beaker Pink colorway. — Brittany Smith, digital deputy editor

[$400; houdinisportswear.com]

