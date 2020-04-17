Houdini Wooler Houdi GET IT

Who doesn’t like merino wool? Better yet, who doesn’t like ‘super fine’ merino wool? We’ll admit, we could all use something uber comfortable to slip into from time to time. And it doesn’t get much nicer than the Wooler Houdi from Houdini. It provides remarkable warmth retention while maintaining wonderful breathability.

Produced in Northern Italy, the Wooler GridMerino fabric is super-fine ZQ-certified New Zealand merino wool. This is some of the finest material we’ve ever seen in a zip-up hoodie. The grid construction of the fabric maximizes airflow, while creating a layer of air within the hoodie. What this means is that the fabric becomes warmer when you wear it underneath an outer layer, and it breathes better when worn on its own. Not to mention that the fabric is renewable and biodegradable (The brand will even recycle the jacket for you if/when you’ve completely worn it out.)

If sustainable production and top-tier quality are priorities of yours when shopping for outerwear, the Wooler Houdi is precisely what you should get into. It’ll immediately become your trusty go-to for any outdoor adventure, and can even find its place while snuggled up on the couch.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$300; houdinisportswear.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!