House of Marley Champion True Wireless Earbuds

If sustainability is something at the forefront of your mind when shopping for new gear, then you need to know about House of Marley. And furthermore, their latest offering to the high-quality audio market: Their brand-new Champion True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds. Beautifully designed and crafted with 99 percent post-consumer recyclable polyesters, these erabuds are just so finely enginered to not only look good, but perform at the highest level, as well as simply make consumers feel good about their purchase.

Boasting class-leading battery life (8 hours between charges and 28 hours total with the case) these earbuds are unlikely to leave you without juice when you need it most. The way that its seal is designed offers up some of the finest noise isolation we’ve ever heard from a compact pair of earbuds like this. Not to mention its Bluetooth performance and exceptional microphone make for crystal clear phone calls, along with its stereo communication that priovides clarity and volume that we’d say is on par with—if not, better than—having the phone straight up to your ear.

Lastly (but not least), the exterior bamboo accents are just so beautiful, along with the thoughtfully designed charging case that can give you two hours of use on only 15 minutes of charge time. For the tech lover or music junkie in your life, these earbuds are about as crowd-pleasing as we’ve seen this year. They’ll blow their hair back, for sure… at a price point that’s beyond reasonable.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$69.99; thehouseofmarley.com]

