With all of the wireless headphones on the market these days, it can be tough to narrow down your options in your search for the perfect pair for you. Do you prioritize sound quality? Or does comfort take front row? Or do you simply want something that aesthetically looks so rad on your head? Well, if you answered yes to all three of those questions, we think the House of Marley Exodus ANC Bluetooth Headphones might just be that perfect blend of everything you want.

Made with beautiful FSC-certified wood and premium memory foam cushions, these headphones look as good as they feel. And as for sound? The Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) keeps outside noise out, and the 50mm Hi Definition Drivers keep the highs clean, the mids buttery, and the lows wonderfully mighty. The overall blend of sound from these headphones is as good as it gets.

They’re rated to hold a charge for up to 80 hours of listening time with the ANC off (28 hours with ANC on), and they quick-charge for 6 hours of listening time in only 15 minutes (full charge takes 3 hours). They even fold up into a nice compact package for easy travel.

We couldn’t really find anything about these headphones to complain about. They do the job with uncompromised comfort, head-turning style, and stellar audio performance. If you’ve been looking for something to stoke you out for all those Zoom meetings, long days in front of your computer, casual strolls around the neighborhood, and (eventually) air/train/bus travel again, then look no further than the Exodus ANC.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$249; thehouseofmarley.com]

