House of Marley Get Together Duo Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers GET IT

If you value handsome design as much as you value exceptional performance when it comes to your gadgets, then we just might have found the next addition to your home entertainment system. Introducing the Get Together Duo Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers from The House of Marley.

These speakers boast wonderfully impressive audio in a pleasantly compact package… and they just look so damn good paired with our Stir It Up Wireless Turntable. The sound you get from these mighty little speakers is as good as any other Bluetooth speaker we’ve tested. They feature a mains-powered left speaker (meaning it plugs into the wall) with a wireless right speaker, so you can customize placement however you wish—and the portable speaker pumps out 20 hours of play time on a single charge.

You can seamlessly pair these badboys with just about any wireless device (laptop, phone, TV, or our favorite, a wireless vinyl record player), so you’re fully covered to belt out proper audio from whatever source you’re feeling. Constructed from solid bamboo and eco-friendly REWIND fabric, these speakers are an addition to your home that you can feel good about… and did we already say how awesome these look on our shelves? Just sayin’. They really are that aesthetically pleasing. They’ll be the talk of your next gathering, no doubt.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$149.99; thehouseofmarley.com]

