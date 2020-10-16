House of Marley Stir It Up Wireless Turntable GET IT

Who doesn’t love that warm, crackling sound of vinyl records? It brings you back to your childhood and simply makes listening to music a magical experience. But with all the new wireless musical devices out there, a classic turntable might seem just a bit too cumbersome to be practical in your life. We thought so, too… until we got our hands on the House of Marley Stir It Up Wireless Bluetooth Turntable.

This thing simply makes us happy in so many ways. First off, it gave us a reason to dust off that old box in the garage rafters with all our old albums from the ‘80s—and we even got the chance to visit our local record store and not only support small, family owned business, but spend an hour flipping through records from all generations (we miss doing that). And it doesn’t look at all like those clunky, plastic players that your grandma used to have. It’s built with solid bamboo-crafted plinth, with a design that blends modern with timeless in such a beautiful way. It has a built-in pre-amp, 3.5mm Aux Out, auto start/stop belt drive, and even features USB to PC recording capabilities.

It allows us to play our records in any room of the house without having to move the player—in our opinion, this is the coolest part. Equipped with Bluetooth V4.2 capability, it can pair with any wireless speaker for maximum portability of sound. However, we preferred to pair with the wonderfully designed Get It together Mini Bluetooth speaker from House of Marley which provides two 2×2.5-inch woofers and two 2x.75-inch tweeters for wonderful sound quality to make your vinyl truly shine. Not to mention that the Get It together Mini also features an attractive bamboo face, making it the best partner on the market for this turntable.

Bonus: Aside from the bamboo, it’s constructed from recycled REGRIND silicone, REWIND fabric, recycled plastic, and recyclable aluminum. It’s a purchase you can feel good about.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$249.99; thehouseofmarley.com]

