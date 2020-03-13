HP OfficeJet Pro 9025 All-in-One Printer Get It

Now that we’re all getting used to working from home, a workhorse printer is more vital than ever. And while no one looks forward to setting up a Wi-Fi enabled printer, the OfficeJet Pro 9025 is the easiest machine we’ve worked with. With your network’s password in hand and the HP Smart app downloaded to your phone, we were printing in about 25 minutes after unboxing—including the time loading in the ink. Cranking out up to 24 black ink pages per minute (20 if you want color), the 9025 should be up to most of the WFH printing requirements. We found it worked well with iOS and Android, with an intuitive touch screen. The scan feature beams documents or photos to your email or network folder. The Smart app lets you print from your phone and has a host of productive features, like snapping photos of receipts for expenses.

—Sal Vaglica, Senior Editor

[$345; store.hp.com]

